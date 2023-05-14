Kallas congratulates Lebanon’s Ice Hockey national team on winning the Arab Championship

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports,nbsp;George Kallas, contacted today the President of the Lebanese Ice Hockey Federation, Charles El Meer, to congratulate the Lebanese national team on winning the Arab Championshipnbsp;hosted by Kuwait.

Kallas praised quot;the professional atmosphere that the team reflected in terms of form and performance, and the successive victories it achieved over the teams of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, and finally Kuwait in the finals.quot;

He also hailednbsp;quot;the Lebanese publicnbsp;who made the players feel that they are on their land, and the commendable efforts made by the federation.quot;

Kallas congratulated sisterly Kuwaitnbsp;for the prestigious organization and hosting of the Championship.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.