Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr and Kelly Rowland lead Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother’s Day bash

Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr and Kelly Rowland led the bombshell parade at the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother’s Day Celebration this Saturday.

Celebrities with kids flocked to the posh salon a day before the holiday to mingle and cause a storm in their elegant surroundings.

Kelly, 42, who rose to fame in girl group Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, cut a summer figure in a sheer white ensemble with a swirling blue-and-black print.

She sharpened the features of her screen siren with makeup and gave the look an extra touch of glitter with a tangle of chains that complemented her shiny metallic heels.

Miranda, on the other hand, sported her enviable supermodel physique in a skintight off-the-shoulder cocktail dress that fell stylishly off-shoulder on one side.

The Australian fashionista, who achieved international fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, attended the heartwarming event with her slim and chic mother Therese Kerr.

Meanwhile, Alessandra, modeling for a simple white mock-turtleneck tucked into a cream-colored set of flattering slacks, was seen hobbling with the salon’s sleek blonde CEO Anastasia Soare.

Anastasia, a Romanian-born entrepreneur known as the “Eyebrow Queen,” made the party a family affair by posing on the arm of her mother Victoria and her daughter Claudia, who is now president of the makeup brand.

Claudia and Anastasia were also pictured alongside Alessandra and Project Runway executive producer Desiree Gruber, who has a son with longtime husband Kyle MacLachlan.

Working in the room of her salon’s grand bash, Anastasia also posed for a photo with Kelly and with Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey and daughter Lori Harvey.

Lori, whose dating history includes the sizzling movie heartthrob Michael B. Jordan, showed off her assets in a plunging gold dress with intricate lace.

Russell Simmons’ ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, slipped into a form-fitting sheath dress, while Sofia Vergara was stunning as always in a strapless floral dress.

High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale, decked out in a floral outfit that looked strikingly like pajamas, attended with her mother Lisa Morris Tisdale.

Kris, the matriarch of the sprawling Kardashian-Jenner clan and a wife of six children and 12 grandchildren, put her own spin on Mother’s Day style in an eminently sassy black and white polka dot number.

