Global Ambassador for Peace tours political, religious figures in Lebanon, calls for cross-sectarian dialogue table that consolidates coexistence

NNA – Global Ambassador for Peace, Hussein Ghamloush, met with a number of spiritual, political and administrative figures within the framework of his visit to Lebanon and encounters with Lebanese leaders.

According to a statement, Ghamloush visited the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul-Latif Darian; the Deputy Head of the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib; the Druze Sheikh Al-Aql, Sheikh Sami Abi al-Muna; the Archbishop of Ferzol, Zahle, and the Bekaa of the Melkite Roman Catholics, Ibrahim Mikhael Ibrahim, and the Archbishop of Bekaa and Zahle of the Zahle Maronite Archdiocese, Joseph Moawad.

The statement indicatednbsp;that henbsp;discussed with the religious authorities the current situation prevailiong in the country and called for quot;a cross-sectarian dialogue table in order to consolidate coexistence and civil peace in all regions,quot; and to quot;exert pressure to elect a president of the republic to enhance stability so as to move the economic and tourism wheels in Lebanon.quot;

Ambassador Ghamloush also visited Lebanese Red Cross President, Antoine Al-Zoghbi, and the Vice-President of quot;Caritas Lebanonquot;, Nicolas Hajjar.

He also met with Caretaker Minister of Industry George Boushkian, with whom he discussed ways of cooperation between Arab and foreign businessmen in the European continent with Lebanon.

In the context of his visit to the Bekaa, Ghamloush met with the Mayor of Hasbaya, Rawad Salloum, where the general situation in the Hasbaya district was reviewed, in addition to a number of development projects of interest to citizens in the region, especially in the agricultural sector.nbsp;

Finally, the Global Peace Ambassador concluded his tour by visiting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, affirming his support for his fellow Lebanese and his quot;relentless endeavors with donors to provide assistance in all development fields to enhance stability and internal civil peace in the country.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.