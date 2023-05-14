Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Refusing to Leave Royal Mansion

    Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Refusing to Leave Royal Mansion

    Prince Andrew refusing to leave Royal Lodge

    Scandal-magnet Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, according to the Sun on Sunday. Even though King Charles has slashed his £250,000 ($436,000) subsidy, meaning he cannot afford the property’s upkeep, a friend of Andrew’s told the paper: “This has been his family home for the last 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”

