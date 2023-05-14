This couple moved to Alaska to start a dog sledding business. They now spend their days giving wilderness tours with their 32 dogs.

Rohn and Alyssa Buser spend their days leading dog sled tours, and taking care of their 32 sled dogs and their baby son.

Alyssa and Rohn Buser

When Alyssa and Rohn Buser first met they connected over a unique hobby: dog sledding.

They decided to move from California to Alaska to start their own dog sled tour business.

They spend their days leading tours, and taking care of their 32 sled dogs and their baby son.

Alyssa and Rohn Buser run Susitna Sled Dog Adventures in Susitna, Alaska, a dog sled tour business they started two years ago. Their days are filled with wilderness tours and training and caring for their 32 sled dogs. New to their pack is their baby boy Kaladin, who is 8 months old.

While starting and owning a dog sled business may seem like an entirely fun venture for some, Alyssa said someone looking to start a similar business has to be willing to dedicate their life to the dogs and the sport. Finding a dog sitter to look after 32 dogs, for example, has proved to be a challenging task for the couple in the past.

“This is our life, which we’re stoked on. But we’ve literally dedicated our entire life to having the sled dogs,” Alyssa said.

The pandemic — a time when many people were questioning their jobs or leaving them behind entirely — was also a reckoning point for the couple. Ultimately, that time prompted them to move from Northern California to Alaska to start their business.

When Alyssa, 34, and Rohn Buser, 33, first met in 2016 they instantly connected over a unique hobby they shared: dog sledding. Alyssa had flown out to Alaska to watch the annual thousand-mile Iditarod dog sled race, and their paths crossed. Alyssa and Rohn Buser with sled dog and their baby boy, Kaladin. Cassie Renee Photography LLC

Rohn and Alyssa both had a history steeped with sled dogs and training teams for races. While Rohn grew up in Alaska surrounded by sled dogs, Alyssa always dreamed of moving from Northern California to Alaska with her own team of dogs. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Nearly seven years since they first met, that’s exactly what Alyssa and Rohn, who are now married, have done. Peter Whitmore Photography

For Alyssa, the 1995 film ‘Balto’ left an especially indelible impression when she was 3. After seeing the animated film which featured a pack of sled dogs in Nome, Alaska, Alyssa was decided on her career: She told her mom she would one day move to Alaska with her own pack of sled dogs. Alyssa shown competing in a 62-mile dog sled race in Joseph, Oregon. She’s also competed in a 10-mile race in Alaska. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

That’s exactly the life Rohn was living. He grew up in Alaska, where dog sledding is the state sport. There, his family was surrounded by sled dogs, a hobby that his parents turned into a dog sledding business. Rohn shown racing a 10-mile sprint this past winter. It was his first dog sled race in six years. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Eventually, as an adult, Rohn trained and raced sled dogs for competitions spanning from 8-mile sprints to 300-mile races. Three times, he’s shepherded a team of dogs in the “Last Great Race on Earth,” or the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Rohn shown competing in the 1,000-mile Iditarod race in Alaska. The dog shown leading the pack is named Fiddler. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

The annual race is a thousand-mile trek across Alaska. Teams can be out on the course for 10 or more days, endure below-zero temperatures, and are tasked with navigating shifting terrains from mountain ranges, forests, to desolate tundra. Sled dogs racing a trail in Alaska. Peter Whitmore Photography

By 2016, when Alyssa and Rohn met, Alyssa was handling 15 sled dogs and taking them out on 60-mile races every couple years. Sled dogs shown playing in Alyssa and Rohn’s yard in Alaska. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

While Alyssa juggled work as a hairstylist, she stumbled into running sled dog tours in California on the side. Then, Rohn was taking a step back from the dog mushing lifestyle. Rohn and Alyssa pause to take a selfie while going out on a dog sled tour. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Growing up in the sled dog business, it may seem obvious that Rohn would follow in his family’s footsteps. But he was reticent at first to go down the same path. Rohn surrounded by their sled dogs. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

“He had to figure it out on his own that it was his thing, and not because it was what he was raised with,” Alyssa said. Rohn and Alyssa let their sled dogs run around the yard at least once a day. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

By 2019, after Rohn moved to California with Alyssa, they were both working seven days a week juggling full-time jobs and winter sled dog tours. Two sled dogs playing together. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Then, Alyssa and Rohn decided to carve out a business for themselves. That year they formed Sierra Huskies Tours in Northern California, the genesis of what would eventually become Susitna Sled Dog Adventures in Alaska. Sled dogs racing a trail in Alaska. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

“I just can’t stay away from it, it’s just in my blood,” Rohn said. The sled dogs’ wooden houses and yard. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Together, they made a balanced team. Rohn and Alyssa Buser with their baby son, Kaladin, and sled dogs. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Alyssa was astute at handling the business-side of things, and scheduling tours. One of Alyssa and Rohn’s dog sled tours in Alaska. Peter Whitmore Photography

And Rohn was back to enjoying leading dog tours and taking care of the dogs — just like he did growing up. The sled dogs sleep in wooden houses that have straw inside. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

When the pandemic hit, they were debating leaving California and moving to Alaska. They wanted to be closer to Rohn’s family, and to start their own family. Alyssa and Rohn can see the Denali mountain, the highest mountain in North America, from their home in Alaska. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

They went from owning an acre and a half of land in California to upsizing to 40 acres in Alaska. A view from Alyssa and Rohn’s 40-acre property. The gray building is a green house. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

More land also means more dogs. They doubled their pack to 32 sled dogs, ranging in ages from 6 months old to 13 years old. The sled dogs all have really thick coats and are adapted to living outside in the cold. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

In 2022, their second year setting up business in Alaska, they had close to 300 visitors. Most of the visitors were tourists, but about 30% were locals, Alyssa said. One of Alyssa and Rohn’s dog sled tours. Peter Whitmore Photography

That first year, they were not only setting up their business, they were also outfitting their house with electricity and flushing toilets. Now, they feel settled into their home, and steadier juggling tours and their new responsibilities as parents. Alyssa and Rohn’s property in Alaska lit up at night. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

While Rohn goes out to feed and tend to their 32 dogs in the morning, Alyssa reviews their appointments and responds to emails. Then they prep the sleds and harness-up the selected team of dogs for the tour. The view of the sled dogs’ housing and yard. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

After Alyssa checks that the visitors are properly outfitted — in boots and winter coats — Rohn or Alyssa take turns taking visitors out on an hour-long trail tour. While juggling taking care of their new baby boy, they manage to do three tours a day at most, and the team of dogs who lead the tours are switched out throughout the day. One of Alyssa and Rohn’s dog sled tours in Alaska. Peter Whitmore Photography

As for selecting the right team of dogs for the daily tours, which average six or seven miles, the number of dogs required depends on the trail and weather conditions. If the trail is packed with snow and ice, the trail will race fast, meaning the sled won’t face a lot of resistance, Rohn said. The view from Alyssa and Rohn’s home in Alaska at night. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

For those conditions, Rohn said they’ll take a smaller team of seven dogs so the pack will run at a slower pace on the icy terrain. If the trail is soft with snow, Rohn says they could expand their team to as many as 14 dogs to plow through those conditions. Two sled dogs on the couch in Alyssa and Rohn’s home. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Training a good sled dog, according to Rohn, relies on the dog mastering four simple commands: stop and go, and right and left — or “Gee” and “Haw,” respectively. The terms date back to the 17th century on English farms, used as commands by farmers to give directions to teams of plow horses and mules. Porsche, 13, is the oldest of the 32 sled dogs. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

Rohn will pair up older dogs with younger dogs, and the more experienced dogs will nudge the younger dogs to the left or right to teach them the commands. “An experienced dog will typically teach them a lot more than we can teach them,” Rohn said. Porsche and Alyssa shown together. Porsche has her own hashtag #dancingporsche. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

When training a pack of sled dogs for long-distance races, Rohn said it’s important to get the dogs used to a routine of running routes and even camping overnight on trails.

“Every time we go out on a run, we’re doing some kind of training,” Rohn said. “We’re refining their skills and refining their abilities. The dogs are learning their whole life essentially” Prince, Duchess, and Duke are the three youngest dogs in the Buser’s sled dog pack. They are 6 months old. Alyssa and Rohn Buser

As Rohn and Alyssa navigate their new business, they’re also still learning. As new parents, they are hoping their son will latch on to their passion for the sport as well. Alyssa said their son has already taken an interest in their dogs. Alyssa and Rohn, with baby and sled dogs. Cassie Renee Photography LLC