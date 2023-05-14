Natalie Cassidy is joined by the EastEnders cast for the boozy 40th birthday party

Natalie Cassidy was joined by Jessie Wallace and Shona McGarty outside an Essex pub as the EastEnders cast celebrated its 40th birthday.

The actress was out of town in wild style on Saturday night as she made her way to the locals surrounded by all her loved ones.

With the drinks flowing, Natalie and her co-stars danced the night away and sang songs to karaoke before heading home in the wee hours.

She was joined by her handsome fiancé Marc Humphreys who looked worse as he was hoisted out of her tankard by Danielle Harold and Aaron Thiara.

The birthday girl looked elegant in a white blazer and matching wide leg trousers, paired with a black Chanel handbag.

Co-stars Jessie and Shona were the first to arrive, carrying gift bags and a bunch of white roses to mark Natalie’s milestone day.

The glamorous duo walked side by side, with Jessie in a pink jumper and shimmering silver skirt.

Shona looked sensational in a tan bodysuit and flowing trousers with a long white blazer.

Elsewhere, Lacey Turner looked summery in a green floral dress with a denim jacket and Nike sneakers.

Danielle slipped into a black jumpsuit and styled her bright blonde hair in a curled half up half down style.

Previously, Natalie enjoyed a romantic Irish getaway with her fiancé Marc as she kicked off her 40th birthday on a much more low-key note.

The EastEnders actress seemed overjoyed as she headed to the picturesque town of Killarney for an early morning treat.

Natalie, who shares daughter Joanie, six, with Mark, offered her Instagram followers a glimpse of their posh accommodation before venturing out to a local pub.

The lovebirds, who began dating in 2014 before getting engaged a year later, stayed in a luxury home with a roaring fire and a view of speculators.

She wrote, “What a weekend. Killarney, you were INCREDIBLE. Thank you to @aghadoeheights for the incredible hospitality and beautiful views’.

‘Siobhan- (2nd pic) was amazing. As is Brendan, the caretaker, gutted I don’t have a picture with him. Family and respect is everything there. Music is in their hearts and they love their country’.

She continued, “We’ll be back soon. Shout out to @mrsaoifehutton for all your recommendations. The best weekend to kick off my 40th party. Marc and I enjoyed every second. @j.m_reidys was the best pub in town’.