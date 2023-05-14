I traveled through five time changes in two weeks and here are my 10 tips to beating jet lag

Have you ever felt frazzled stepping off a flight, with a new time zone throwing your mind and body into a spin?

Well, in a bid to help travelers avoid jet lag symptoms, a globetrotter has shared ten of her expert tips.

Chicago’s Collette Reitz recently crossed five time zones in two weeks.

Between February 23 and March 12, she told Initiated that she ‘flew from Chicago to Los Angeles (two hour time difference), to London (eight hour time difference), back to Chicago (six hour time difference), then to New Zealand (time difference 5 p.m.).

Despite her whirlwind itinerary, Collette – who works as a journalist – managed to avoid jet lag and “really enjoy the places I visited”. Fly to learn more about some of his corrective tricks.

Chicago’s Collette Reitz recently crossed five time zones in two weeks

1. Do your best to sleep on the plane

During her biggest time changes, Collette said she tried to sleep on the plane when she knew it was dark at her final destinations.

For those traveling in business class and first class, sleeping is much easier, but in economy class, the travel professional says it’s essential to try to “take a fully open row of seats to stretch out, or to reserve the emergency exit row for more legroom”.

During her 16-hour flight from Chicago to New Zealand, she was lucky enough to fly first business class with.

She revealed that this meant she scored “a surprisingly comfortable rollaway bed, and I’ve slept for about eight hours, once in a while.”

Upon landing at 7am she was “a little groggy” but after a quick bathroom refresh she felt ready to seize the day.

2. Don’t sleep when you land – unless it’s dark

Even if you feel sleepy, Collette says you should keep going if you land during the day to increase your chances of sleeping well that night.

The frequent flyer suggests booking an activity in, as a way to force yourself to stay awake.

For example, when she was in London, she booked a Harry Potter walking tour.

She explained that it was ‘something to look forward to’, but also ‘a great way to see popular tourist attractions within hours of landing in the city’.

3. Create an itinerary before you travel

To keep the momentum going during your trip, Collette suggests creating a detailed itinerary before your trip.

She explains, “Having something to look forward to usually helps me overcome drowsiness, and I suggest picking out a few must-see spots for your first few days.”

In London, for example, she has planned a number of things for her first two days to fuel her enthusiasm, with highlights including a great afternoon tea and a trip to Westminster Abbey.

Between February 23 and March 12, Collette flew from Chicago to Los Angeles, to London, back to Chicago, then to New Zealand (stock image)

4. … But don’t force early morning activities to start

Collette says it’s best to avoid strenuous activity early in the morning because it will take your body a few days to acclimate.

Even if you’re an early riser, Traveler recommends getting away from your usual routine.

When she flew from Los Angeles to London, she said she “originally didn’t plan anything until 10 a.m.”.

She added: “I needed to sleep and didn’t feel like I missed seeing everything I really wanted.”

5. Exercise and enjoy daylight

In every city she visits, Collette says she likes to run.

Not only is it a great way to explore new places, but she points out that “according to the Mayo Clinic, exposure to daylight at certain times can help your body transition into the new time zone.”

When she landed in New Zealand, Collette fended off the urge to take a nap and instead opted for a three-mile trail run by her hotel.

After dinner, she said the exercise session also helped her sleep better.

6. Listen to your body

While it’s easy to set rules, Collette says it’s more important to listen to your body.

She explains that, according to the Mayo Clinic, “your ‘sleep-wake’ cycle can get out of sync when you change time zones…so you have to give yourself some grace sometimes.”

For example, if you arrive at your hotel room and feel incredibly sleepy, take a 30-minute nap and set an alarm.

This way you give your body what it wants without ruining a day or an evening.

Collette explains that, according to the Mayo Clinic, ‘your ‘wake-sleep’ cycle can get out of sync when you change time zones (stock image)

7. Be flexible

Following the same line of thinking as “listening to your body,” Collette says it’s important to be flexible.

Power naps will help you recharge so you can enjoy all the activities on your schedule rather than feeling groggy.

Although you may feel like you’re missing something by closing your eyes in the middle of the day, it’s always possible to reschedule things and Collette tells travelers, “Don’t let your schedule get in the way of you being in the moment. ‘

Sometimes mixing things up and going with the flow brings you the best experiences.

8. Drink plenty of water

A rule of thumb among the flying community is to stay hydrated.

Collette said that on one of her flights, she drank all of her 32-ounce reusable water bottle and had to ask for a few more bottles.

Although she had to use the bathroom more than she would have liked, she said the frequent trips to the bathroom gave her a chance to stretch her legs, so it was “like a winner- winner”.

9. Don’t rely too much on caffeine

Having a midday cup of coffee to keep your spirits up is “probably fine,” says Collette, but it’s best to avoid caffeine in the evening.

Sometimes consuming caffeine later in the day can affect sleep patterns.

Instead of relying on shots of espresso to get you through this, Collette suggests eating dinner and going to bed early.

For her, she says it generally helps her feel more refreshed the next day.

10. Don’t over-plan your comeback

On the way back, Collette recommends planning as little as possible.

She explains, “It’s hard to completely avoid jet lag, but it’s easier to adjust if you don’t come home with a busy schedule.”

Ideally, she says, it’s good to set aside an extra vacation day for when you get home so you can get your energy levels back on track.