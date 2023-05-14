Finance Ministry: Tomorrow, Monday, is the last day to benefit from exemptions from fines on taxes, violations

NNA – In an issued statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance pointed out to all citizens and taxpayers that tomorrow, Monday, May 15, 2023, is the last day to benefit from exemptions from fines for taxes, fees, and violations amounting to 100% based on Article 20 of the Budget Law 2022.

The Ministry called on all those concerned who wish to benefit from these exemptions to head tomorrow to its centers in all governorates during official working hour, and also announced that it will extend the deadline for issuing receipts until twelve o#39;clock midnight on Monday, May 15th, in its main building at the Directorate of Imports and TVA in Adlieh – Corniche Al-Nahr.

The Ministry encouraged those concerned withnbsp;tax on built property to access its website www.finance.gov.lb to find out the status of their files.nbsp;

