Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Zelensky from Berlin: Ukraine has no intention and no forces to attack Russian territory as part of the counterattack

    NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has neither intention nor sufficient weapons to attack Russian territory as part of the upcoming counterattack, according to quot;RIA Novostiquot;.

    Zelensky spoke at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today, Sunday, that he discussed during his meeting with Scholtz the situation in the contact plan in his country.

    In response to a question about whether he considers it possible to occupy part of Russian territory as part of a possible counterattack, in order to strengthen his positions in the upcoming peace negotiations, Zelensky replied: quot;We do not attack Russian lands.quot;

    He added, quot;We don#39;t have the forces and time to do it. We don#39;t have weapons that will help us do that.quot;

    However, Zelensky stressed that quot;his country is still ready to launch a counterattack, acknowledging that a number of countries in the world will consider – in the event of the failure of the counterattack – the need for peace negotiations.quot; At the same time, he stressed: quot;But we are almost ready for success.quot;

