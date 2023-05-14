Kanye West filed a trademark application for ‘sock shoes’ just days before Adidas said it would sell off unsold Yeezys for charity

Ye filed a trademark application for “Yzy sock shoes” on May 4.

Getty Images

Ye filed a trademark application for “Yzy sock shoes,” which may signal a future product release.

It was filed only days before Adidas said it will sell its Yeezy stock and donate profits to charity.

It may never launch, though, as Ye has trademarked several other ideas that never materialized.

Kanye West filed a trademark application for “Yzy sock shoes,” which may mean a new product release is on the horizon.

The trademark was filed just days before Adidas announced it will not burn its unsold Yeezy inventory from the company’s defunct partnership with the rapper now known as Ye, opting instead to sell the remaining stock and donate the profits to charity.

His holding company, Mascotte Holdings, filed the application to the US Patent and Trademark Office on May 4. It was first reported by TMZ.

The trademark covers clothing, footwear, and headgear and “socks with leather soles,” according to the application. It also includes games, toys, and sporting goods. A drawing with the caption “Yzy sock shoes” was submitted alongside the filing.

Ye was seen wearing shoes that appear to be sock-like as early as 2019, and the filing suggests he could be set to launch a new product under the Yeezy brand.

It’s not clear if Ye’s sock shoe trademark will actually materialize in a product launch, however, as companies often file patents for businesses and products that don’t make it to market.

The rapper filed 64 separate trademark applications in a single day last year, all variations on the word “Yeezyverse,” none of which came to fruition. The applications stated the term was for miscellaneous uses including “advertising and business” as well as “medical, beauty, and agricultural.”

In 2020, Ye’s holding company also filed a trademark for Yeezy-branded cosmetics, makeup, and beauty products.

Adidas dissolved its Yeezy partnership in October as a result of West’s anti-semitic remarks on Twitter, leaving the company with 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold inventory.

More than six months later, Adidas said it would sell and donate the proceeds to charities that support groups “hurt by Kanye’s statements,” a move applauded by Yeezy’s former COO, Udi Avshalom.

Yeezy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

