EarthSpark TV show introduces non-binary robot who says being neither male or female is ‘wonderful’

A children’s TV show has sparked outrage after it featured a non-binary robot character, who said being neither male nor female is a “wonderful experience”.

The Transformers: EarthSpark show is based on Hasbro’s beloved robot toys – and is hugely popular among kids ages 2-11. But its inclusion of a gender-neutral storyline has raised concerns among some parents.

In the controversial clip, the robot named Nightshade said, “My pronouns are they/them,” to which one of the humans, named Sam, replied, “Thank you.” I am she/they… I’m sorry for the way I reacted.

“It’s just that sometimes the world can be a scary place. It’s hard to know who is dangerous or not.

Sam then tries to comfort Nightshade by saying, “I know I’m safe when I’m with my friends or other non-binary people.”

Looking satisfied, the robot then replies, “I always knew my pronouns were good, but what a wonderful word for a wonderful experience.”

Despite the episode airing a few months ago, a clip has circulated on social media, annoying people who claim the conversation is too controversial for young children to watch.

Among the opponents was Megyn Kelly, who reposted the clip with the comment: “This is DISGUSTING.”

Another Twitter user said, “OH so ‘non-binary’ people, by default, are safe and trustworthy”. That’s the message here. Do you have these children?

‘Stranger Danger, UNLESS the person identifies as non-binary and tells you their pronouns. THEN and only then are they a good person and TOTALLY trustworthy.

But others disagreed and said the clip allowed children to be open to different perspectives: “I don’t see anything wrong…it’s okay to be different…peace.”

Another said: ‘I disagree, I don’t think it’s disgusting. There was nothing nasty about it.

“However, I think it’s stupid to inject awakening into a children’s show. Transformers has always been about the battle between good and evil.

‘There is no need to wake up. They must leave the children alone.

But some said the message was correct for a young child: ‘What’s the deal? Great message for kids about inclusion and acceptance.

Others simply saw the lightness of the situation and joked, “They really put trans people in transformers.”

The show is a reboot, and the first season, with 18 episodes, landed on Paramount+ in November 2022.