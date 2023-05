NNA – Chairman of the Executive Council of quot;Project Watanquot;, MP Neemat Frem, visited today Saudinbsp;Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, in Yarzeh, and Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Butros Al-Rahi, in Bkirki

Both visits came within the context of consultationsnbsp;and deliberations over latest developments and challenges facing Lebanon and the Lebanese, and the dire need fornbsp;a quick exit from the presidential vacuum tunnel.

