NNA – Head of the Change Movement, Attorney Elie Mahfoud, tweeted today: ldquo;We want a free president, and freedom sums up all characteristics. Whoever is free will inevitably master sovereignty, preserve independence, and rule with justice and liberty, unlike slavery, dependence, and humiliation…A free president will not bow before a sultan, no matter the winds and temptations…Such a president will inevitably be a ruler, beginning with Lebanon first and foremost.quot;

==========R.Sh.