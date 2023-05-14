Dubai once again ranks first worldwide in attracting foreign investment

NNA – Crown Prince of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, announced today that the Emirate leads the world rankings in terms of foreign direct investments in new companies, for the year 2022, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

The Crown Prince of Dubai wrote on ldquo;Twitterrdquo;: ldquo;For the second year in a row, Dubai ranks first in the world in attracting foreign direct investment in new companies in the year 2022, with an annual growth of 89.5 percent, and an influx of foreign direct investment of 47 billion dirhams (about 12.8 billion dollars).quot;

