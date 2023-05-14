Julius Randle’s wife hits back at Kenyon Martin after he criticized the Knicks star for kissing her

Kendra Randle said she was ‘grateful’ that her children could see their father expressing his love

Martin questioned Julius’ mentality when he didn’t celebrate with his teammates

Julius Randle’s wife Kendra has hit back at Kenyon Martin for criticizing the New York Knicks star for kissing her after his team was knocked out of the NBA playoffs by Miami Heat.

Martin said on the Gil’s Arena podcast that he didn’t know where Randle’s “head” was for appearing to go kiss his wife immediately after his season ended.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Guess the news day is slow. We both grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our moms.

“I’m so grateful that my kids are growing up watching their dad be the best dad and husband.”

Later, she added, “By the way, this game was after a win. He would never be in the mood to kiss or even talk after a loss lol. But let’s talk about the real issues. Not a loving family husband and father.

Kendra Randle applauded Kenyon Martin after her criticism of her husband and New York Knicks star Julius Randle when the power forward kissed her after a win in Miami

Martin slammed Randle, saying: ‘That’s the first thing you do? Where is your mind?’

Randle and the Knicks fell to the Heat in Game 6 on Friday night, bouncing back from the playoffs

Martin questioned Randle’s mentality on the podcast, suggesting the All-Star should have focused on celebrating with his teammates.

“We just finished playing a tough game in a playoff series and the first thing [Randle does] are you going to kiss his wife. Is that the first thing you do? asked Martin.

‘Where is your mind? The very first thing he did, man, when the game ended.

“I’m sitting there watching the game with my wife. I’m like, ‘I love you to death, but there’s no way in this incident. I’m gonna be with my guys. We just finished winning, I’m not even thinking about you.’

Randle’s team was ultimately eliminated from the Game 6 playoffs on Friday night at the hands of the Miami Heat — who advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.