Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

In 2018, legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter placed his stunning Greenwood Lake, New York, castle on the market.

Jeter purchased the 4.01-acre property for $425,000 in 2003, but he listed the home for a whopping $14.75 million after significant renovations.

More than four years after it first went up for grabs, Jeter’s home still has not sold and is now headed to auction with an opening bid of $6.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jeter’s fortress, located about 45 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium, comes equipped with five kitchens, a turret, a game room, an infinity pool, a replica of the Statue of Liberty, and nearly 700 feet of shoreline.

At one point, the New York Yankees superstar shortstop Derek Jeter was the king of New York, so it’s only fitting that the five-time World Series champion lived in a castle.

Jeter purchased his 4.01-acre Greenwood Lake, New York, property for $425,000 in 2003 and converted it into a fortress. Now that the MLB royal has relocated to Florida, he does not need the stunning compound and decided to list it with Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros. Real Estate Inc.

The castle, which is roughly 45 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium, appeared on the market in June 2018 and was listed for a whopping $14.8 million. Jeter’s lakeside palace — affectionately dubbed the “Gem on the Lake” in the official listing — couldn’t find a buyer so it went up for auction with a starting bid of $6.5 million.

The legendary shortstop and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter had a castle fit for a king when he was playing for the New York Yankees. Realtor.com The gorgeous property is in Greenwood Lake, New York, roughly 45 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium. Realtor.com It's so large that there is a bridge connecting one side of the property with the other. Hudson Valley Tours / Vimeo The stone home — known as Tiedemann Castle — comes complete with fountains and gardens around the outside. Wright Brothers Real Estate And it has a beautiful waterfall. Realtor.com There's a replica of the Statue of Liberty, too. Realtor.com It's a beautiful place to take a nice walk … Wright Brothers Real Estate … or sit and watch boats pull into the marina. Wright Brothers Real Estate The house's grandest feature — a multistory turret — sits alongside the river. Realtor.com It looks even more impressive up close. Wright Brothers Real Estate Although the walk to the top seems like a serious trek … Wright Brothers Real Estate … the view from the top is definitely worth it. Wright Brothers Real Estate In total, the property boasts nearly 700 feet of shoreline. Realtor.com So it makes sense that many of the rooms in the home have gorgeous views of the water. Realtor.com Now let's take a look inside. Realtor.com The grand entryway features wooden archways, a winding staircase, and a piano. Realtor.com Here's another look from the other side. Realtor.com The house boasts 12,590 square feet. Realtor.com It's filled with spacious rooms and tall ceilings. Realtor.com The home was built in 1903, and Jeter has special ties to the property. Realtor.com Source: Realtor.com His maternal grandfather grew up in the castle after he was adopted by the Tiedemann family. Realtor.com Source: Realtor.com This kitchen — in the main house — is one of the five kitchens spread throughout the two-parcel property. Realtor.com With a breakfast nook, an island, and a big kitchen table, this kitchen looks like a gathering spot in Jeter's castle. Wright Brothers Real Estate Here's another kitchen. Realtor.com It's really a chef's dream. Wright Brothers Real Estate And here's a third kitchen. Realtor.com This one has a great view of the lake. Realtor.com And there are plenty of cozy dens in the main house. Realtor.com This library overlooks some of the gardens surrounding the house. Realtor.com The house has six bedrooms … Realtor.com … seven full bathrooms … Wright Brothers Real Estate … and five half baths. Realtor.com The office is complete with a large desk and a conference table. Realtor.com But the house is also equipped with an awesome game room for when it's time to kick back and relax. Realtor.com And it has a bar that's great for hosting. Realtor.com This den is probably big enough to fit the entire Yankees roster. Realtor.com It's the perfect place to catch a game or watch a movie. Wright Brothers Real Estate This dining room may have been the site of team dinners. Realtor.com There's a home gym where you can get in some MLB-caliber reps. Wright Brothers Real Estate Stepping outside feels like stepping back in time. Realtor.com But the infinity pool is as modern as it gets. Realtor.com Check out the aerial view. Hudson Valley Tours / Vimeo There's an outdoor kitchen nearby. Wright Brothers Real Estate Jeter's house also has a hot tub … Hudson Valley Tours / Vimeo … and a giant bell. Frankly, we aren't sure what that's for. Hudson Valley Tours / Vimeo There's plenty of garage space for Jeter's luxury cars. Wright Brothers Real Estate And there's a jungle gym for the kids. Wright Brothers Real Estate The home really feels like a medieval castle in some spots. Wright Brothers Real Estate After nearly a year and a half for sale, Jeter pulled the listing "for the winter months," per the real estate agent selling the home. The agent said at the time that it would be returning to the market shortly. Realtor.com Source: CBSSports.com

