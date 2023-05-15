Mon. May 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Launching of first gold investment fund in Egypt

    By

    May 14, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The Financial Regulatory Authority approved the launch of the first fund to invest in gold in Egypt, a step that provides a new mechanism for investing in the precious metal in the country, which has recently witnessed a great demand for bullion and gold pounds as a safe haven from the depreciation of the pound, according to what was reported by ldquo;Sky Newsrdquo; channel. Arabicquot;.

    Gold funds allow investing in the precious metal through the purchase of fund documents, which saves the cost of acquiring the metal itself, in addition to the possibility of buying in small amounts.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    TikTokers are bringing the ‘shopping haul’ trend to discounters and showing off cheap finds from Dollar General and Dollar Tree

    May 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy