Launching of first gold investment fund in Egypt

NNA – The Financial Regulatory Authority approved the launch of the first fund to invest in gold in Egypt, a step that provides a new mechanism for investing in the precious metal in the country, which has recently witnessed a great demand for bullion and gold pounds as a safe haven from the depreciation of the pound, according to what was reported by ldquo;Sky Newsrdquo; channel. Arabicquot;.

Gold funds allow investing in the precious metal through the purchase of fund documents, which saves the cost of acquiring the metal itself, in addition to the possibility of buying in small amounts.

