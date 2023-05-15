Abdollahian: We hope to see a serious breakthrough in Iranian-Egyptian relations

NNA – Today, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed his hope that Iranian-Egyptian relations will witness serious and mutual development and openness, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Abdollahian touched on the upgrading of relations between Iran and Egypt, and explained that the two countries#39; interests care office is active in Tehran and Cairo, so there is an official channel for direct communication between bothnbsp;countries.

He said, quot;There are countries that are making efforts and encouraging the Islamic Republic of Iran and Egypt to raise the level of relations between them,quot; stressing, quot;We always welcome the development of relations between Tehran and Cairo, and there are meetings that brought together the heads of the interests section of the two countries.quot;

On the other hand, Abdollahian shed light on the relations between Tehran and Riyadh, pointingnbsp;out that quot;the Saudi Foreign Ministry presented its new ambassador to Tehran last Tuesday,quot; adding that quot;Iran will appoint its new ambassador in Riyadh soon.quot;

On reopening the embassies of Iran and Saudi Arabia, he explained: quot;My colleagues in the Foreign Ministry have been making efforts for weeks to reopen the embassy and consulate.quot;

