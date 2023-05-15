Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant After New Video Appears to Show Him With Gun

Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports/

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was suspended on Sunday after an Instagram Live video showed him with what appeared to be a handgun, the team said in a brief statement.

“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the team wrote. “He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

The video shows the NBA star and another person listening to the new NBA YoungBoy album in a car. For just a brief moment, Morant is seen holding up something that looks very much like a firearm, according to TMZ.

