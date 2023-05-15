Mon. May 15th, 2023

    News

    Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant After New Video Appears to Show Him With Gun

    By

    May 14, 2023 , , , , ,
    Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant After New Video Appears to Show Him With Gun

    Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports/

    Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was suspended on Sunday after an Instagram Live video showed him with what appeared to be a handgun, the team said in a brief statement.

    “We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the team wrote. “He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

    The video shows the NBA star and another person listening to the new NBA YoungBoy album in a car. For just a brief moment, Morant is seen holding up something that looks very much like a firearm, according to TMZ.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    TikTokers are bringing the ‘shopping haul’ trend to discounters and showing off cheap finds from Dollar General and Dollar Tree

    May 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy