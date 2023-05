Wikimedia Commons

It was supposed to be a provocative but authentic opinion piece: a young Latinx immigrant to Ireland warning the fair-skinned that using fake-tan products is racist.

But it turned out the tans aren’t the only things that were fake.

The Irish Times, a respected 164-year-old newspaper, has admitted it was duped by the author, and the editor is apologizing to readers.

