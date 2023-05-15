I bought an abandoned building in Japan and transformed it into a Swedish-inspired home

Swedish model Anton Wormann invited TikToker Caleb Simpson to his home

He reveals how he bought a property that had lain dormant for ten years

After months of tinkering, he transformed the place into a stylish Scandinavian haunt

Talk about a jaw-dropping home improvement project.

Swedish model Anton Love Wormann welcomed real estate tour guru and content creator Caleb Simpson to his central Tokyo home and revealed how he transformed an abandoned wreck of a place into a stylish Scandinavian retreat.

In a minute Clip TikTokwhich has been watched over 17 million times, Anton explains how he bought a property that had sat idle for ten years, then spent months transforming the interiors.

As Caleb enters the house and inspects the interior, he exclaims “oh my God”. to which Anton said, ‘It doesn’t look like Japan, does it?’

Caleb agrees it doesn’t have a Japanese vibe, with light wood upholstery, high beamed ceilings, modern fixtures and fittings, and white furnishings.

Anton says abandoned properties are very common in Japan

@calebwsimpson @antoninjapan antonwormann Location: Tokyo This is the last EP of the Tokyo series! Such a strong moment to end. Thank you so much for letting me stay the evening was a lovely place to stay for the evening. Very peaceful I will be back in Japan soon ♬ original sound – CALEB SIMPSON

Anton shows the property one of his proudest accomplishments, which comes in the form of an outdoor shower over a wooden tub.

Moving on, the duo continue their tour and Anton explains that he “saved the old Japanese pink tiles” in the master bathroom.

In the living room he lowered the floor to create more space, while due to the threat of earthquakes he had to install support beams in some areas to help prevent collapse.

In the kitchen, he informs viewers that he installed a Swedish kitchen with high counters with white tiled walls completing the look.

Continuing upstairs, Anton points out that he kept the original suspension on the landing, then he gave the two bedrooms a more Japanese look with the mattresses placed on the floor and the traditional woven straw mats to offer a comfort underfoot.

At the end of the clip, Anton reveals that abandoned properties are very common in Japan.

He concludes: “Everyone knows someone who has a car [in Sweden], it’s the same in Japan. Everyone knows someone in their family who owns an abandoned house.

Ever since Caleb uploaded the Japanese home visit clip to TikTok, thousands of viewers have applauded Anton’s DIY skills.

One commenter said, “Wow, that’s impressive.”

And another wrote: “Very cool.”

On Anton’s personal social networks, videos document the renovation process in more detail.

In a clip, he reveals that termites were a major problem when he moved in, while another surprising feature of the house was that all of the previous owner’s belongings were still inside.

Some of Anton’s finds included kimonos, “beautiful chests” and a collection of over 500 vinyl records.

However, the amount of trash he had to throw away was a problem as he explains in another video that trash disposal is very expensive in Japan and he had to factor that into his budget.