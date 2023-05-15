Donald Trump wishes Happy Mother’s Day to ‘ALL’ including the lovers of the ‘Radical Left Fascists’

Former President Donald Trump continued his tradition of sending quirky holiday greetings with a message wishing “everyone” a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 2024 Republican frontrunner went to great lengths to even wish “the mothers, wives and lovers of radical left-wing fascists, Marxists and communists” in his Truth Social post – but conspicuously omitted any mention of the mothers of his children.

He wrote: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, especially to the mothers, wives and lovers of radical left fascists, Marxists and communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and annihilate our great country.

“Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs nicer, sweeter, gentler, and most importantly, smarter, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump has five children from three different marriages.

From his first marriage to Ivana Trump, he has Donald Trump Jr., 45; Ivanka Trump, 41; and Eric Trump; 39.

He then had Tiffany Trump, 29, with Marla Maples several months before they married in 1993. They divorced six years later.

In 2005, the former president remarried Melania, with whom he had his youngest son, Barron, 17.

Trump is in full swing in his presidential campaign, already facing four main Republican challengers in his 2024 bid to retake the White House.

The other GOP nominees announced so far are former Trump ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, biotech multi-millionaire Vivek Ramaswsamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

His message, however, stood in stark contrast to those published by his opponents.

In her tweet, Haley wrote, “Being a mom will always be the best job I’ve ever had.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms who make this so easy. We celebrate your love and strength today and every day.

Ramaswamy also posted a video of him and his son wishing mothers a Happy Mother’s Day and Hutchinson wrote: “To my beautiful wife Susan, my daughter Sarah and all caring, loving and hardworking mums, Happy Mother’s Day mothers!”

“We are eternally grateful to you and you continue to inspire us every day.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden simply tweeted, “Moms everywhere, Happy Mother’s Day.”

But this isn’t the first time the former president has released a bizarre message to commemorate the holiday.

Last month, Trump issued an Easter message against those who ‘dream’ of ‘destroying’ the United States and promoted some of his core campaign ideals – like securing the southern border and demanding voter ID.

“HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE,” Trump began in his all-caps Sunday message.

‘INCLUDING THOSE WHO ENDLESSLY DREAM OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE UNABLE TO DREAM OF ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE WHO ARE SO INCOMPETENT THAT THEY DO NOT REALIZE HAVING A BORDER AND A POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, AND HAVING A VOTER ID, ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & VOTING ON THE SAME DAY WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & ALL THOSE WEAK & PATHETICAL RINO, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, MARXIST SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS WHO KILL OUR NATION.’

“REMEMBER, WE’LL BE BACK!” he warned.