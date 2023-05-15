Bernard Cribbins included in TV BAFTA’s memoriam segment after being snubbed at the film awards

Bernard Cribbins was included in the memoriam segment of the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday after being rejected from the film awards.
The much-loved actor – who was the voice and face of childhood TV and film for generations of Britons before a career resurgence in Doctor Who – passed away in July 2022 at the age of 93.
He was honored alongside the late Paul O’Grady, who tragically passed away in March at the age of 67, as well as Len Goodman, who passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28, also at the age of 67.
The BAFTAs also paid tribute to stars including talk show host Jerry Springer, comedian Barry Humphries, Hi-De-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc and Emmerdale star Dale Meeks.
Many BAFTA viewers were unimpressed when Bernard was not present at the filming ceremony in February, including 59-year-old Doctor Who executive producer Russell T. Davies.
One Twitter user wrote: ‘Was quite surprised that Bernard Cribbins was not honored. A national treasure held dear to the majority of the nation! Limited time is not a warranted response, I’m sorry.”
BAFTA responded to this tweet, writing: ‘With limited time in our broadcast, it is not possible to honor all those who have sadly passed away.
“Bernard appears in our online records… and given his influential work on TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast.”
Russell shared a screenshot of BAFTA’s response on his Instagram, writing: ‘It’s fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins on the TV @bafta not the movie. To say he is ‘considered’ is the work of an idiot’.
Former Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman agreed, saying, “Well said Russell. Someone has to be trained. CONSIDERED? That is INCREDIBLE!! Jb’.
Gaby Roslin also responded to Russell’s post, writing, “Well said. What about his movies? He was a real star, a great actor and a joy and loved so dearly.”
BAFTA later confirmed that Bernard will be remembered, telling MailOnline: “Bernard Cribbins will be remembered in our upcoming broadcast of the BAFTA Television Awards ceremony in May.”
The Masked Singer, along with The Traitors, were among the early winners of the 2023 British Academy Television Awards with P&O Cruises.
Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the star-studded ceremony saw the best and brightest of British TV descend on the capital, with presenters Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganatha acting as hosts for the evening.
One of the big winners turned out to be BBC’s runaway hit The Traitors, which took home the Reality And Constructed Factual award, while presenter Claudia Winkleman won Entertainment Performance.
While Anne-Marie Duff was awarded Supporting Actress for Bad Sisters, the viewers’ chosen BAFTA for The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award was presented at the moment Beertje Paddington had tea with The Queen at her Platinum Jubilee concert.
The BBC received the most nominations of any broadcaster with a total of 47 nominations, while Channel 4 received 21 and ITV received 15.
At the start of the show, Siobhan McSweeney won her first BAFTA TV award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, for playing Sister Michael, the show’s dazzling headmaster of Our Lady Immaculate College on the Channel 4 program Derry Girls.
The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleepy hit that built up a large and devoted following over three series.
Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for providing a new perspective on the period of the IRA and Loyalist truces through the eyes of a group of young girls.
In the humorous speech, delivered at double speed given the short time she had, she said: “So I’ve been warned not to make a political statement, so when my mum was dying in Cork one of the very last things was which she said to me was I wouldn’t consider retraining to become a teacher.
“If only she could see me, get a Bafta for playing a teacher. You’ve been taken back.’
She also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girl parts” and she also thanked Channel 4, adding “you got my dedication.”
McSweeney added: ‘To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your heart and living room, despite the ignorance of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.
In the words of my beloved sister Michael, ‘it’s time they wised up’.
Winners of the BAFTA TV Awards
DRAMA SERIES
Bad Sisters – WINNER
The answerer
Sherwood
Somewhere boy
MAIN ROLE
Ben Whishaw – This is going to hurt – WINNER
Chaske Spencer – The English
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Martin Freeman – The Answerer
LEADING ACTRESS
Billie Piper – I hate Suzie too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Kate Winslet – I’m Ruth – WINNER
Maxine Peake – Anne
Sarah Lancashire – Julia
SUPPORTING ROLE
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood – WINNER
Jack Lowden – Slow horse
Josh Finan – The Answerer
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
SUPPORTING FEMALE
Adelayo Adedayo – The Answerer
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters – WINNER
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Jasmine Jobson – Top boy
Lesley Manville-Sherwood
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Daniel Radcliffe – Strange: The Story of Al Yankovic
Jon Pointing – Big boys
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Lenny Rush – Am I Unreasonable? – WINNER
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Daisy May Cooper – Am I being unreasonable?
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons
Nastasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
Siobhan McSweeney – Derry Girls – WINNER
Taj Atwal – Hull Raisers
INTERNATIONAL
The bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
MINI SERIES
A spy among friends
Vote – WINNER
The thief, his wife and the canoe
This is going to hurt
ONLY DRAMA
I’m Ruth – WINNER
The House
Life and death in the warehouse
SPORT
Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – WINNER
Wimbledon 2022
DAY
The chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit – WINNER
Scam interceptors
THE P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen
BAFTA SPECIAL AWARD
Professor David Olusoga OBE
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Friday Night Live – WINNER
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I lie to you
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Ant & Dec’s Saturday night takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jool’s 30th birthday party
The Masked Singer – WINNER
Strictly come dance
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors – WINNER
Lee Mack – The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan – The late show with Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones – The trip hazard of Rosie Jones
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: perfectly legal
ACTUAL SERIES
Jeremy Kyle Show: Dead by Day
Libby, are you home yet? – WINNER
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds collide: the Manchester bombing
FUNCTIONS
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas – WINNER
The Martin Lewis Money Show live
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
LIVE EVENT
Concert for Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – WINNER
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Am I being unreasonable?
Big boys
Derry Girls – WINNER
Ghosts
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACT
The Field of Dreams by Freddie Flintoff
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The traitors – WINNER
We are black and British
SHORT PROGRAMME
Always, Asifa
Cookieland
How to be a person – WINNER
Kingpin crisis
SOME DOCUMENTARY
Chernobyl: the lost tapes
Escape from Kabul airport
Our Falklands War: A Front Line Story
The real Mo Farah – WINNER
SOAP & ONGOING DRAMA
Victim – WINNER
East Enders
Emmerdale
SPECIALIST FACT
AIDS: The Unheard Tapes
The green planet
How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone – WINNER
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Afghanistan: not a country for women
Children of the Taliban – WINNER
The crossing (exposure)
Mariupol: the story of the people (Panorama)
NEWS REPORT
BBC News at Ten: Russia invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live in Kiev – WINNER
Good Morning Britain: Interview with Boris Johnson
BAFTA FELLOWSHIP
Meera Syal