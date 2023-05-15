Bernard Cribbins included in TV BAFTA’s memoriam segment after being snubbed at the film awards

Bernard Cribbins was included in the memoriam segment of the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday after being rejected from the film awards.

The much-loved actor – who was the voice and face of childhood TV and film for generations of Britons before a career resurgence in Doctor Who – passed away in July 2022 at the age of 93.

He was honored alongside the late Paul O’Grady, who tragically passed away in March at the age of 67, as well as Len Goodman, who passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28, also at the age of 67.

The BAFTAs also paid tribute to stars including talk show host Jerry Springer, comedian Barry Humphries, Hi-De-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc and Emmerdale star Dale Meeks.

Many BAFTA viewers were unimpressed when Bernard was not present at the filming ceremony in February, including 59-year-old Doctor Who executive producer Russell T. Davies.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Was quite surprised that Bernard Cribbins was not honored. A national treasure held dear to the majority of the nation! Limited time is not a warranted response, I’m sorry.”

BAFTA responded to this tweet, writing: ‘With limited time in our broadcast, it is not possible to honor all those who have sadly passed away.

“Bernard appears in our online records… and given his influential work on TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast.”

Russell shared a screenshot of BAFTA’s response on his Instagram, writing: ‘It’s fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins on the TV @bafta not the movie. To say he is ‘considered’ is the work of an idiot’.

Former Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman agreed, saying, “Well said Russell. Someone has to be trained. CONSIDERED? That is INCREDIBLE!! Jb’.

Gaby Roslin also responded to Russell’s post, writing, “Well said. What about his movies? He was a real star, a great actor and a joy and loved so dearly.”

BAFTA later confirmed that Bernard will be remembered, telling MailOnline: “Bernard Cribbins will be remembered in our upcoming broadcast of the BAFTA Television Awards ceremony in May.”

The Masked Singer, along with The Traitors, were among the early winners of the 2023 British Academy Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the star-studded ceremony saw the best and brightest of British TV descend on the capital, with presenters Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganatha acting as hosts for the evening.

One of the big winners turned out to be BBC’s runaway hit The Traitors, which took home the Reality And Constructed Factual award, while presenter Claudia Winkleman won Entertainment Performance.

While Anne-Marie Duff was awarded Supporting Actress for Bad Sisters, the viewers’ chosen BAFTA for The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award was presented at the moment Beertje Paddington had tea with The Queen at her Platinum Jubilee concert.

The BBC received the most nominations of any broadcaster with a total of 47 nominations, while Channel 4 received 21 and ITV received 15.

At the start of the show, Siobhan McSweeney won her first BAFTA TV award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, for playing Sister Michael, the show’s dazzling headmaster of Our Lady Immaculate College on the Channel 4 program Derry Girls.

The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleepy hit that built up a large and devoted following over three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for providing a new perspective on the period of the IRA and Loyalist truces through the eyes of a group of young girls.

In the humorous speech, delivered at double speed given the short time she had, she said: “So I’ve been warned not to make a political statement, so when my mum was dying in Cork one of the very last things was which she said to me was I wouldn’t consider retraining to become a teacher.

“If only she could see me, get a Bafta for playing a teacher. You’ve been taken back.’

She also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girl parts” and she also thanked Channel 4, adding “you got my dedication.”

McSweeney added: ‘To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your heart and living room, despite the ignorance of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

In the words of my beloved sister Michael, ‘it’s time they wised up’.