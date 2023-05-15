Mon. May 15th, 2023

    Bernard Cribbins included in TV BAFTA’s memoriam segment after being snubbed at the film awards

    Bernard Cribbins was included in the memoriam segment of the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday after being rejected from the film awards.

    The much-loved actor – who was the voice and face of childhood TV and film for generations of Britons before a career resurgence in Doctor Who – passed away in July 2022 at the age of 93.

    He was honored alongside the late Paul O’Grady, who tragically passed away in March at the age of 67, as well as Len Goodman, who passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28, also at the age of 67.

    The BAFTAs also paid tribute to stars including talk show host Jerry Springer, comedian Barry Humphries, Hi-De-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc and Emmerdale star Dale Meeks.

    Many BAFTA viewers were unimpressed when Bernard was not present at the filming ceremony in February, including 59-year-old Doctor Who executive producer Russell T. Davies.

    Finally! Bernard Cribbins was included in the memoriam segment of the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday after being rejected from the film awards

    Icon: He was honored alongside the late Paul O’Grady, who tragically passed away in March aged 67

    Tragic: Len Goodman, who died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ on March 28, also aged 67

    One Twitter user wrote: ‘Was quite surprised that Bernard Cribbins was not honored. A national treasure held dear to the majority of the nation! Limited time is not a warranted response, I’m sorry.”

    BAFTA responded to this tweet, writing: ‘With limited time in our broadcast, it is not possible to honor all those who have sadly passed away.

    “Bernard appears in our online records… and given his influential work on TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast.”

    Russell shared a screenshot of BAFTA’s response on his Instagram, writing: ‘It’s fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins on the TV @bafta not the movie. To say he is ‘considered’ is the work of an idiot’.

    Former Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman agreed, saying, “Well said Russell. Someone has to be trained. CONSIDERED? That is INCREDIBLE!! Jb’.

    Gaby Roslin also responded to Russell’s post, writing, “Well said. What about his movies? He was a real star, a great actor and a joy and loved so dearly.”

    BAFTA later confirmed that Bernard will be remembered, telling MailOnline: “Bernard Cribbins will be remembered in our upcoming broadcast of the BAFTA Television Awards ceremony in May.”

    The Masked Singer, along with The Traitors, were among the early winners of the 2023 British Academy Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

    Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the star-studded ceremony saw the best and brightest of British TV descend on the capital, with presenters Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganatha acting as hosts for the evening.

    Don’t forget, the BAFTAs also paid tribute to stars, including comedian Barry Humphries

    Late star: Broadcaster, journalist and actor Jerry Springer got a nod

    Disturbing: Hi-De-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc and Emmerdale star Dale Meeks were also remembered

    One of the big winners turned out to be BBC’s runaway hit The Traitors, which took home the Reality And Constructed Factual award, while presenter Claudia Winkleman won Entertainment Performance.

    While Anne-Marie Duff was awarded Supporting Actress for Bad Sisters, the viewers’ chosen BAFTA for The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award was presented at the moment Beertje Paddington had tea with The Queen at her Platinum Jubilee concert.

    The BBC received the most nominations of any broadcaster with a total of 47 nominations, while Channel 4 received 21 and ITV received 15.

    At the start of the show, Siobhan McSweeney won her first BAFTA TV award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, for playing Sister Michael, the show’s dazzling headmaster of Our Lady Immaculate College on the Channel 4 program Derry Girls.

    The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleepy hit that built up a large and devoted following over three series.

    Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for providing a new perspective on the period of the IRA and Loyalist truces through the eyes of a group of young girls.

    In the humorous speech, delivered at double speed given the short time she had, she said: “So I’ve been warned not to make a political statement, so when my mum was dying in Cork one of the very last things was which she said to me was I wouldn’t consider retraining to become a teacher.

    “If only she could see me, get a Bafta for playing a teacher. You’ve been taken back.’

    She also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girl parts” and she also thanked Channel 4, adding “you got my dedication.”

    McSweeney added: ‘To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your heart and living room, despite the ignorance of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

    In the words of my beloved sister Michael, ‘it’s time they wised up’.

    Winners of the BAFTA TV Awards

    DRAMA SERIES

    Bad Sisters – WINNER

    The answerer

    Sherwood

    Somewhere boy

    MAIN ROLE

    Ben Whishaw – This is going to hurt – WINNER

    Chaske Spencer – The English

    Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

    Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

    Martin Freeman – The Answerer

    LEADING ACTRESS

    Billie Piper – I hate Suzie too

    Imelda Staunton – The Crown

    Kate Winslet – I’m Ruth – WINNER

    Maxine Peake – Anne

    Sarah Lancashire – Julia

    SUPPORTING ROLE

    Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood – WINNER

    Jack Lowden – Slow horse

    Josh Finan – The Answerer

    Salim Daw – The Crown

    Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere boy

    Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

    SUPPORTING FEMALE

    Adelayo Adedayo – The Answerer

    Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters – WINNER

    Fiona Shaw – Andor

    Jasmine Jobson – Top boy

    Lesley Manville-Sherwood

    Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

    MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

    Daniel Radcliffe – Strange: The Story of Al Yankovic

    Jon Pointing – Big boys

    Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

    Lenny Rush – Am I Unreasonable? – WINNER

    Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

    FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

    Daisy May Cooper – Am I being unreasonable?

    Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth

    Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons

    Nastasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

    Siobhan McSweeney – Derry Girls – WINNER

    Taj Atwal – Hull Raisers

    INTERNATIONAL

    The bear

    Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

    Wednesday

    Oussekine

    Pachinko

    The White Lotus

    MINI SERIES

    A spy among friends

    Vote – WINNER

    The thief, his wife and the canoe

    This is going to hurt

    ONLY DRAMA

    I’m Ruth – WINNER

    The House

    Life and death in the warehouse

    SPORT

    Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022

    UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – WINNER

    Wimbledon 2022

    DAY

    The chase

    The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit – WINNER

    Scam interceptors

    THE P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD

    Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen

    BAFTA SPECIAL AWARD

    Professor David Olusoga OBE

    COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

    Friday Night Live – WINNER

    The Graham Norton Show

    Taskmaster

    Would I lie to you

    ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday night takeaway

    Later… With Jools Holland: Jool’s 30th birthday party

    The Masked Singer – WINNER

    Strictly come dance

    ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

    Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats

    Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors – WINNER

    Lee Mack – The 1% Club

    Mo Gilligan – The late show with Mo Gilligan

    Rosie Jones – The trip hazard of Rosie Jones

    Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: perfectly legal

    ACTUAL SERIES

    Jeremy Kyle Show: Dead by Day

    Libby, are you home yet? – WINNER

    Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

    Worlds collide: the Manchester bombing

    FUNCTIONS

    Big Zuu’s Big Eats

    Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas – WINNER

    The Martin Lewis Money Show live

    The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

    LIVE EVENT

    Concert for Ukraine

    Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – WINNER

    The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

    SCRIPTED COMEDY

    Am I being unreasonable?

    Big boys

    Derry Girls – WINNER

    Ghosts

    REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACT

    The Field of Dreams by Freddie Flintoff

    RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

    The traitors – WINNER

    We are black and British

    SHORT PROGRAMME

    Always, Asifa

    Cookieland

    How to be a person – WINNER

    Kingpin crisis

    SOME DOCUMENTARY

    Chernobyl: the lost tapes

    Escape from Kabul airport

    Our Falklands War: A Front Line Story

    The real Mo Farah – WINNER

    SOAP & ONGOING DRAMA

    Victim – WINNER

    East Enders

    Emmerdale

    SPECIALIST FACT

    AIDS: The Unheard Tapes

    The green planet

    How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa

    Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone – WINNER

    CURRENT AFFAIRS

    Afghanistan: not a country for women

    Children of the Taliban – WINNER

    The crossing (exposure)

    Mariupol: the story of the people (Panorama)

    NEWS REPORT

    BBC News at Ten: Russia invades Ukraine

    Channel 4 News: Live in Kiev – WINNER

    Good Morning Britain: Interview with Boris Johnson

    BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

    Meera Syal

