Fury over WHO’s sex education about ‘early childhood masturbation’ for UNDER-FOURS

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The World Health Organization has been urged to withdraw ‘disturbing’ advice on ‘sex education’ for young children from schools.

Children under four should ‘ask questions about sexuality’ and ‘explore gender identities’, according to a detailed WHO report aimed at policy makers across Europe.

The official guidelines also support providing information to children under the age of four on “the pleasure and pleasure of touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation”.

And they should also learn skills to “become aware of gender identity”.

The same WHO report states that children between the ages of four and six should “talk about sexual matters” and “consolidate their gender identity”.

Laura Anne Jones (pictured), the Conservative shadow minister for education in Wales, said the WHO must ‘immediately rescind the advice’

The controversial 68-page report Standards For Sexuality Education in Europe was first published in 2010 (File image)

The controversial 68-page report Standards For Sexuality Education in Europe was first published in 2010 and campaign groups concerned about the sexualisation of very young children want it banned for fear of influencing official sex education policy .

He has been consulted by Welsh ministers who last year introduced a compulsory sex education curriculum in schools across Wales, although the Welsh Government has stressed that it has not ‘endorsed’ the guidelines. WHO.

Laura Anne Jones, the Conservative shadow minister for education in Wales, said the WHO must “immediately rescind the advice”.

Ms Jones also called on the Welsh Government to “distancing itself” from “frankly worrying” guidelines from the WHO.

She told the Telegraph: ‘We must stop this push of harmful gender ideology into sex education in Wales and the UK, with immediate effect.’

Tanya Carter, of campaign group Safe Schools Alliance, has called for an “urgent investigation” into whether there is a link between the “CSR agenda in this country” and sex education guidelines issued by UN organizations such as than WHO and UNESCO.

Commenting on sex education, the Alliance recently warned: “We find it extremely concerning that the UN and WHO are promoting an experimental, unscientific approach that appears to be aligned with the work of individuals and organizations unethical, including those that promote the acceptance of child molestation.

“We call on them to revise their standards to align with a protection-first approach that protects children while allowing them to develop a healthy, age-appropriate understanding of sex.”

The World Health Organization has been urged to withdraw ‘worrying’ advice from schools about ‘sex education’ for young children (file image)

A WHO spokesperson said it was sticking to its guidelines. “Our guidelines reflect established psychological facts based on decades of research.”

The document claims that children receive sex education from birth.

It reads: “From birth, babies learn the value and pleasure of body contact, warmth and intimacy. Soon after, they learn what is “clean” and what is “dirty”. Adding: “In other words, they engage in sex education.”

A government spokesperson said: “The government does not recognize these WHO guidelines and we do not agree with their recommendations.” We did not distribute or promote it in schools.

“We offer our own tips to help schools teach children and young people about relationships and health.”