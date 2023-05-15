CHRIS SUTTON: Ilkay Gundogan has gone under the radar with some of the greats of the game

<!–

Ilkay Gundogan has always gone unnoticed with some of the greats, but the Manchester City midfielder boasts one of the best brains in Premier League history.

Signed for just over £20m as Pep Guardiola’s first buy at the club, he’s been very low key – and he probably doesn’t mind.

But his value to this team is exorbitant. He is extremely efficient at what he does. He’s been phenomenal for them and his recent goals have been crucial in this title chase – as they were at the end of last year.

He makes the game so simple. But the German isn’t straightforward and the way he moves around the pitch and drifts in the box to score or create goals is super effective.

The club captain is also an underrated leader and has an aggressive side off the ball.

Ilkay Gundogan (left) orchestrated Man City’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday afternoon

The midfielder scored a superb pair of goals, including this sublime opener film

He followed that up with a precision free kick that beat Jordan Pickford in goal

As an all-rounder, he wouldn’t be out of place in some conversations around the best midfielders in recent memory.

The couple of touches for his first goal was a great realization – and the second goal wasn’t bad either!

His contract with City is up for the next few months. City should do everything they can to keep him – but why would he want to leave when he has such an important role in this treble-hunting squad?