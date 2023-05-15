Mon. May 15th, 2023

    2 Senior Russian Commanders Killed in Eastern Ukraine, Moscow Says

    Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via Reuters

    Two top Russian officers were killed on the frontline in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, in a rare disclosure of high-level casualties.

    The commanders died attempting to repel Ukrainian forces around the embattled city of Bakhmut, officials said. They were identified as Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, and Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, the deputy commander of the army corps. Their deaths were confirmed by ministry representative Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

    Makarov was “personally” leading a battle on the front lines when he was seriously wounded, Konashenkov said in a statement, dying as he was evacuated from the battlefield. Brovko similarly “heroically died after receiving multiple shrapnel wounds,” he added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

