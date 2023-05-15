Mauricio Pochettino ‘is facing an uphill battle to keep Mason Mount at Chelsea next season’

Pochettino has agreed a deal to become Chelsea’s new manager this summer

He is keen to keep Mount but it looks increasingly likely he will leave

There has been a contractual standoff between the two parties for many months

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at Chelsea came too late to convince Mason Mount to stay at Chelsea, according to a report.

Pochettino has agreed to become the Blues’ new manager at the end of the season and faces a major rebuilding task as the club look to bounce back from what appears to be an inferior Premier League semi-final.

One of the tasks will be sorting out the club’s squad, which is full of players who need to be offloaded before they even think about signing others.

Mount is one of the players the club and Pochettino would like to stay on, with the 24-year-old having come through the academy before becoming a first-team regular and winning the Champions League.

But there is believed to be a contractual stalemate between the club and the midfielder, with Pochettino, according to The sununlikely to be able to do anything to convince the England midfielder to stay.

Mason Mount looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window

Blues pending coach Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of the midfielder but will struggle to convince him to stay

Mount worked his way through the Chelsea academy and won the Champions League with the club

Mount was reportedly offered a one-year contract extension in February, but it was rejected and seen as a way to boost his transfer value.

He has been heavily linked with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to bounce back from their poor season and rebuild their midfield.

He is said to be valued at around £60m and appears to be one of several players to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, who are looking to rebuild their midfield

Mount’s relationship with the club hierarchy is said to be at an all-time low heading into the summer

Mount is currently injured and hasn’t played for several weeks but could return for the Blues’ final two games of the season against Manchester United and Newcastle.

If he doesn’t make it, it’s likely he went into his last game for Chelsea thinking his relationship with the club is at an all-time low.

It will be a blow for Pochettino, who has identified Mount as someone who can play a vital role in his team next season.

The Argentine is a huge admirer of Mount’s ability on the ball and work ethic and believes the Blues academy graduate would suit the style he wants to implement.