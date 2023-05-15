Wagner Boss Offered to Sell Out Russian Troops to Ukraine, Report Says

Yulia Morozova/Reuters

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin repeatedly offered to reveal the positions of Russian troops to Ukraine’s federal intelligence agency, according to leaked documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The leaks, originally published on Discord, reportedly indicate that the Wagner boss made the offer in late January. In exchange, Prigozhin asked that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the eastern city of Bakhmut, the report said.

The documents do not specify which Russian army positions were on the table in Prigozhin’s proposal, and Ukrainian officials reportedly decided against taking the mercenary boss up on his offer, citing a lack of trust that he would hold up his end of the bargain.

