Mon. May 15th, 2023

    News

    Wagner Boss Offered to Sell Out Russian Troops to Ukraine, Report Says

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , , ,
    Wagner Boss Offered to Sell Out Russian Troops to Ukraine, Report Says

    Yulia Morozova/Reuters

    Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin repeatedly offered to reveal the positions of Russian troops to Ukraine’s federal intelligence agency, according to leaked documents obtained by The Washington Post.

    The leaks, originally published on Discord, reportedly indicate that the Wagner boss made the offer in late January. In exchange, Prigozhin asked that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the eastern city of Bakhmut, the report said.

    The documents do not specify which Russian army positions were on the table in Prigozhin’s proposal, and Ukrainian officials reportedly decided against taking the mercenary boss up on his offer, citing a lack of trust that he would hold up his end of the bargain.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    TikTokers are bringing the ‘shopping haul’ trend to discounters and showing off cheap finds from Dollar General and Dollar Tree

    May 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy