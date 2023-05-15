D’Angelo Russell tries to promote his ‘Coco5’ partner again

Los Angeles Lakers star D’Angelo Russell gave his partner’s promotion another chance

He again brought a bottle of ‘Coco 5’ drinks to the press conference, but it was taken away

Los Angeles Lakers star D’Angelo Russell tried to promote his “Coco5” partner again during a press conference.

Just weeks after liquidating the press staff, the basketball guard was back as he confronted the media following the Lakers’ playoff win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Russell slyly placed a bottle of “Coco 5” drinks on the press conference table as he sat down in front of the microphone.

But the NBA press staffer – the same spokesperson for Russell’s attempt last month – quickly spotted his gesture and removed the bottle.

The Lakers player shook his head as the drink was removed from the table and he lifted his glasses to look at it before any questions were asked.

D'Angelo Russell slyly placed a bottle of 'Coco 5' drinks on the press conference table on Friday

But his promotion attempt was quickly spotted by a member of the press staff weeks after the first effort

“That drink, put it down,” an NBA press staffer told him in April.

He asked why, with the league employee saying, “Because he’s not one of our partners.”

Russell then joked, “He’s my partner, you’re gonna have to fine me,” before plugging the mark.

The NBA employee walked over to remove the bottle from the table and Russell added, “You’re going to have to take it.”

Russell faced the media after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Golden State Warriors

As the Lakers star wrapped up his press conference, he then promoted the “Coco 5” brand by repeating it several times into the microphone.

Russell did the same on Friday, saying “Coco 5” at the end of the press conference.

The press crew member responded with “thank you” and “let’s go.”

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks are among other NBA players who have partnerships with the sports drink company owned by James Reynolds – creator of Loop Capital Markets.

Russell and the Lakers knocked out the defending NBA champions after a 122-101 win at Crypto.Com Arena.