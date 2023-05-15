Woman refuses to pay for $200 Chanel perfume after daughter smashed it

A woman has been slammed for ‘refusing’ to reimburse her friend for the $200 bottle of designer perfume her four-year-old daughter broke.

Ella* was content to leave her child with her friend, Charlotte*, when she had to go out for an emergency errand.

The mum was worried about Charlotte’s immaculate home but her friend assured her she was happy to babysit her daughter for a few hours.

But Ella was shocked to find a furious Charlotte and a sobbing child when she returned.

The friend revealed the child had smashed an expensive Chanel perfume bottle and was expecting a refund.

Ella recalled her daughter “couldn’t stop crying” when she picked her up and was confused about the sequence of events.

‘[Charlotte] told me I had to pay her back for the perfume, and she said it in a tone that implied it was only natural to expect me to do that,’ the mother said Kidspot.

But she was confused because she expected her friend to be watching her daughter and should have known she was playing with an expensive item.

“My daughter then told me that [Charlotte] explicitly told her to use the bathroom with the ‘pretty bottles’ of perfume on the bench,” the mother said. ‘

The little girl said she had simply picked up a bottle to watch when it slipped, hit the vanity and then crashed into the floor tiles.

She immediately admitted her mistake and apologized, but Charlotte was furious.

She texted her friend to find out when she could expect the money to hit her account.

‘I refused. I explained that she should have put the bottles away and out of reach given that she knew she was babysitting and specifically told my daughter to use that toilet,’ Ella said,

The two friends haven’t spoken since meeting and the mum revealed she never plans to contact each other again.

Ella’s story sparked a furious debate with strong opinions coming from all sides.

It eventually leaked out on reddit where a woman complained that her friend’s child threw up on her $7,500 couch and refused to reimburse her for the damages.

The wife, Hannah, complained that she had no children and did not allow small children in her home because her dogs were afraid of them.

Another woman in his friend group, Jessica, is a single mother of two toddlers who are known to “go wild and cause a mess”.

“My husband and I are the only ones who can put people in our house because it’s quite big, and I usually have people later in the day, around 7 p.m., because that’s when the most of us are on leave,” she said in a Reddit post.

“I had a meeting last weekend, a barbecue dinner,” she explained. “Everyone was invited and Jessica asked if she could bring her kids because she couldn’t afford a babysitter.”

“I said no because of my dogs, and also because I don’t want her baby and toddler in my house.”

Hannah said Jessica had previously sneaked her children in while Hannah was in the bathroom and kept trying to ‘push them onto other people who didn’t want to hold them so she could relax’ .

“One of the kids also threw up on my $7,500 white sofa, which I had to replace, and Jessica refused to pay for it.”

Hannah went on to explain that Jessica had “exploded” about the incident and was angry at the group for “ruling her out” from their hangouts.

She then wondered if she was being “too hard” on her friend and should have let her bring the kids back.

Many were torn and couldn’t decide who was wrong.

“Parents should pay for their child’s mistakes,” one woman said. “Unfortunately, parents and children are placed on a pedestal where the rules of being a decent human being don’t apply. If you swap a child with a dog, people will unanimously support you.

“This is ridiculous,” added another. “A child’s mess is always on the parent or adult who is supposed to watch it.”

But others didn’t think little children should be held accountable for their actions.

“If you can afford a $7,500 couch, you can afford to have it replaced,” one man wrote.

“Life happens and kids make mistakes,” said another. “It’s not so bad.”