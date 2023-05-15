Video: Watch: Boxing tournament at Kharkiv metro station in honor of the heroic soldiers who defended the city

A boxing tournament was held in the metro city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine in terms of area and population, in honor of the heroic soldiers who participated in the war against Russia and defended the city.

Athletes from the Ukrainian Olympic team joined the competition and hundreds of local residents flocked to the venue to watch the tournament.

The subway, where the Defenders of Ukraine boxing ring was located, was chosen for safety reasons, and ten matches were held in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

This is the first mass sporting event of this size since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.