Mon. May 15th, 2023

    News

    Video: Watch: Boxing tournament at Kharkiv metro station in honor of the heroic soldiers who defended the city

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Video: Watch: Boxing tournament at Kharkiv metro station in honor of the heroic soldiers who defended the city

    Last updated: 05/15/2023 – 07:01

    A boxing tournament was held in the metro city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine in terms of area and population, in honor of the heroic soldiers who participated in the war against Russia and defended the city.

    A boxing tournament was held in the metro city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine in terms of area and population, in honor of the heroic soldiers who participated in the war against Russia and defended the city.

    Athletes from the Ukrainian Olympic team joined the competition and hundreds of local residents flocked to the venue to watch the tournament.

    The subway, where the Defenders of Ukraine boxing ring was located, was chosen for safety reasons, and ten matches were held in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

    This is the first mass sporting event of this size since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    TikTokers are bringing the ‘shopping haul’ trend to discounters and showing off cheap finds from Dollar General and Dollar Tree

    May 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy