LA Galaxy pick up much need 2-1 win as Dejan Joveljic secures winning goal over San Jose

LA got off to the worst start in franchise history in 10 games

Martin Caceres and Dejan Joveljic scored in the second half to seal a 2-1 victory

Martin Caceres and Dejan Joveljic scored second-half goals to lead the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.

The Galaxy (2-6-3), who had the worst start in club history with six points in their first 10 games, took the lead in the 60th minute when Caceres scored from a Memo Rodriguez corner for his second goal this season. .

Joveljic came on as a substitute in the 90th minute and scored unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to make the Galaxy lead 2-0.

It was Joveljic’s second goal this season.

The Earthquakes (5-4-3) avoided being shut out when Ousseni Bouda found the net unassisted in the fourth minute of added time for his first goal of the season and a consolation for the visitors.

Dejan Joveljic scored what would become the winning goal a minute after coming on as a substitute

He took off his shirt in celebration as he ran to his team’s bench filled with excitement

San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse failed to score a goal and earn a place in the Major League Soccer record books.

He was trying to become the first player in league history to score in six consecutive road games against a single opponent.

LA’s win was the team’s first at home in the last five games.

The Galaxy outscored the Earthquakes 17-8 with a 5-3 penalty shootout advantage.

Jovelic was quickly mobbed by his teammates to celebrate the goal after reaching the bench

Jonathan Bond saved two shots for the Galaxy. JT Marcinkowski finished with three saves for the Earthquakes.

San Jose is off to its best start since 2016, but the Earthquakes are 0-4-2 on the road this season.

The Galaxy travel to take on the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

San Jose travels to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday.