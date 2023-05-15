At least 13 people were killed when a truck collided with a passenger bus in Mexico

At least 13 people were killed when a passenger van collided with a truck Sunday in northeastern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred on a highway between the cities of Saragosa and Hidalgo in the border state of Tamaulipas.

“The civil defense is responding to the incident, and 13 deaths have been reported,” Tamaulipas security officials said in a statement.

Pictures published by the authorities showed that the passenger bus was completely destroyed and burned, and the truck was also almost burnt.

An official from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who requested anonymity, said the number of victims could increase, as there are indications that the truck driver’s family was with him and may have been killed as well.

Initial indications indicated that the truck driver had fled.

Local media reported that more than 20 people may have been killed in the accident and the resulting fire, but medics are still working at the site, the prosecutor’s office official said.

Local media reported that the victims may have all been members of the same family who rented the minibus to head to the northern city of Monterrey in Veracruz.

Road accidents have increased in Mexico in recent years, due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or tired drivers.

Civic organizations have called for stricter regulations to reduce death on Mexico’s roads.