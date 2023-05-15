Ex-Cop Candidate Faced Complaints About Racism, Violence

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter/Getty

A retired NYPD detective turned Fox News personality—who was accused of racist language and violence during his time on the force, and who has boasted about hitting a female civilian on his podcast—is running for school board in an upstate New York town. Though he was cleared of the on-duty charges in an NYPD trial, his candidacy has caused turmoil among local parents ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Angel Maysonet, a law enforcement advocate and former member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, is campaigning for the board of education in Warwick, about 50 miles north of New York City. The Trump-sympathizing former cop has called for body-cams on teachers and cameras in their classrooms, and for schools to hire “heavily armed” guards from a “federally funded force.”

In March, Maysonet announced on his podcast that he was running for school board in the town, and railed against progressivism and “participation trophy shit.”

