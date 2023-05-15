Sarah Ferguson reveals she’s launching a podcast to ‘spill the tea’

Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she’s following in Meghan Markle’s footsteps when she announced she’s launching a podcast.

The 63-year-old Duchess of York shared an Instagram post this morning confirming that the first episode of ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah’ would air this week.

She explained that it’s a “new weekly podcast about the highs and lows of everyday life” and that she would “capture some of the biggest and weirdest stories from around the world.”

Fergie is far from the first royal to launch a podcast, joining the likes of Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex who have her own audio platform.

Her decision to launch the podcast comes after she was rejected from a coronation invitation by King Charles – but joined the family for the more relaxed occasion of a celebratory concert in Windsor.

In a post shared on Instagram announcing the news, Fergie wrote: “Long friends and tea fans, author Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Sarah Jane Thomson, entrepreneur and founder of First News, will get to the bottom of the week . conversation topics while enjoying a soothing cup of tea.

“They learn about themselves and each other and share their thoughts on some of the greatest and weirdest stories from around the world.

No topic is off the table. Not a single cookie remains uncovered.’

She went on to share the hashtag #SpillTheTea on the post.

It remains to be seen what kind of topics Sarah will discuss on her podcast.

While Princess Eugenie tends to keep her production focused solely on her anti-slavery charity, both Mike and Meghan have used their platforms to share very personal stories about their time in the royal family.

Mike even announced that he is expecting a third baby with wife Zara on the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby in 2020.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Fergie’s cousin, Prince Harry, signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts by the end of 2020, valued at around £18 million.

But they had only released one series so far – Meghan’s Archetypes, in which the royal family spoke to historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

And while Meghan’s podcast deal may be worth millions, it’s not known what kind of financial deal Fergie agreed to.

The red-haired royal family has complained of financial difficulties in recent years, describing themselves in a 2010 TV interview in the US as “constantly on the brink of financial bankruptcy.”

The podcast is just the latest of Fergie’s business ventures, with the royal recently launching a career as a romance author for Mills & Boon – promoting a new work titled A Most Intriguing Lady.

Sarah has had an eclectic career as an entrepreneur, children’s author, film producer and romantic fiction writer.

She has even sold blenders on television and has been an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

Earlier this year, the Duchess launched a digital art gallery, showcasing her own spoken word poetry with a visual interpretation of other artists’ verses.

It comes amid a busy period for Sarah, who boarded a boat in Venice this weekend after performing at the wedding of F1 billionaire heiress Chloe Stroll and Olympian Scotty James.

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Sarah Ferguson, 33, also has a podcast aimed at her anti-slavery charity

Mike Tindall now also has a podcast, in which he shares personal stories and discusses rugby

The Duchess of York appeared to take a photo or video while standing on the boat as she left the Italian city.

Looking stylish, the 63-year-old was dressed in a black midi skirt and green jacket, paired with matching sneakers.

She pulled her auburn hair back from her face in a thin band, but otherwise let her hair loose so that it fell over her shoulders.

It is believed the royal family was in Venice to attend the wedding of F1 billionaire heiress Chloe Stroll and Olympic snowboarder Scotty James.

Less than a week after the Duchess attended the coronation concert at Windsor Castle last Sunday.

Sarah reunited with ex-husband Prince Andrew, from whom she has been separated since 1996, for the event, with the pair putting on a friendly display.

They joined their glamorous daughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 34, during the musical extravaganza, as well as other members of the royal family, including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Despite not being invited to attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey last weekend, Fergie marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post.

She posted a photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to royal fans as they left Westminster Abbey with a short and sweet congratulations.

Sarah wrote: “Sincere congratulations to Their Majesties, the King and Queen.”