“3a Tarik el Gemmayzeh” – the 2nd edition of the largest street market in Lebanon!

NNA – In Action Events, Souk El Akel, and CD Global Associates, supported by the Municipality of Beirut, Ministry of Tourism, Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, and LBCI bring back to the streets of Gemmayzeh Lebanonrsquo;s largest street market.

Last year Gemmayzeh was host to Lebanonrsquo;s largest street festival with over 50,000 people in a single day! This year, In Action Events will bring you the 2nd edition of 3A TARIK EL GEMMAYZEH which will be bigger, better, with more surprises for all!

ldquo;The 2nd edition of 3A TARIK EL GEMMAYZEH will not only help support all the amazing restaurants and businesses in Gemmayzeh, but it will once again bring life to the streets of Beirut and give Lebanese a reminder of what was once great and what can still be with Beirut!rdquo;

Not only will there be fashion, designers, concept stores, arts and crafts, local produce, street entertainment, street shows, Bands, DJs and three kidsrsquo; areas, street food market, but the day will show respect for our Beirutrsquo;s heritage with the creation of a traditional laquo; Ahweh Square raquo; including Arabic seating areas, newspapers distribution, traditional carts, backgammon, Tarneeb, Likha, and many other traditional activities.

ldquo;In Action Events is committed to bringing to Lebanon new and exciting experiences and this yearrsquo;s 2nd edition of 3A TARIK EL GEMMAYZEH will exceed even our own high expectations.

The 2nd edition of 3A TARIK EL GEMMAYZE will take place on May 21on Gemmayzeh and Pasteur streets from 10 am to 10 pm.

The event is free to the public.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.