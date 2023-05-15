🔴 Live: Zelensky continues Europe tour with Sunak meeting in UK

President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to Britain for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, following visits by the Ukrainian President in recent days to meet leaders in Italy, Germany and France. Zelensky visited Paris on Sunday for three-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron resulting in a pledge from France for additional military aid for Ukraine, including light tanks, armored vehicles and training for soldiers. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

