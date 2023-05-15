Mon. May 15th, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: Zelensky continues Europe tour with Sunak meeting in UK

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: Zelensky continues Europe tour with Sunak meeting in UK

    President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to Britain for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, following visits by the Ukrainian President in recent days to meet leaders in Italy, Germany and France. Zelensky visited Paris on Sunday for three-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron resulting in a pledge from France for additional military aid for Ukraine, including light tanks, armored vehicles and training for soldiers. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Journeying from Annapolis to the Arctic: Research schooner investigates climate change impacts.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Two women in New York diagnosed with drug-resistant ringworm infection

    May 15, 2023
    News

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting her 11-year prison sentence. Here’s a timeline of her relationship with her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.

    May 15, 2023
    News

    TikTokers are bringing the ‘shopping haul’ trend to discounters and showing off cheap finds from Dollar General and Dollar Tree

    May 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy