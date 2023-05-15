Makary meets “Scouts of Tomorrow”, stresses scouts’ substantial role in fighting drugs

Mon. May 15th, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday met with a delegation representing the quot;Scouts of Tomorrowquot; association in Lebanon, on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 49th Book Fair in Tripolirsquo;s Cultural Association.nbsp;

    The delegation briefed Makary on the quot;associationrsquo;s conditions and on the role of the scout movement in building generations, educating young men and women, and providing them with life skills that make them leaders in various disciplines.quot;

    Moreover, the delegation thanked Makary for his keenness on strengthening the role of the media and for his relentless efforts to purvey the true image of Tripoli city and all of the north.nbsp;

    For his part, Minister Makary affirmed his support for quot;the scout movement, specifically the lsquo;scouts of tomorrowrsquo; in Lebanon, which keeps pace with all the national, religious, and educational activities.quot;

    Makary finally stressed the paramount importance of the scouts#39; role in combating the scourge of drugs, quot;which is threatening our societies.quot;

