NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, on Monday met with Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magushi Masayuki, with whom he discussed the development of economic and exchange relations between Lebanon and Japan.

Boujikian then thanked the Japanese diplomat for supporting the implementation of many developmental projects in various Lebanese regions.

The pair also discussed ways to help Tokyo open new markets for the Lebanese industrial sector.

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.