Putin’s Reportedly Had to Ban His Top Officials from Quitting as Ukraine War Falters

Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik via Reuters

When Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine last year, he dragged millions of his countrymen into a conflict in which they had no say. Now a report suggests that high-ranking officials within his administration have been banned from resigning from their jobs while the war rages on.

The unofficial decree was reported by independent Russian outlet iStories on Monday citing four sources who anonymously disclosed details of the ban. One former FSB officer said they were aware of “at least two cases” where governors made failed attempts to leave their posts in which they were not just blocked from doing so, but the threat of “criminal cases” was also hinted.

The outlet also spoke with another source described as an acquaintance of an official within the Kremlin’s Presidential Administration who had heard about the ban. “There are many who want [to leave] after the start of the war,” the source said. “If everyone leaves, control will be lost.” The report described a view in the administration which regarded the desire to leave as flat-out betrayal, with civil servants instead being ordered to demonstrate “unity” by remaining in post.

