NNA -nbsp;The Kremlin said on Monday that it expected Russia#39;s cooperation with Turkey to continue and deepen whoever wins the country#39;s presidential election, which is set to go to a second round on May 28.

quot;We have great respect for the choice of the Turkish people, and will respect it, but in any case we expect our cooperation to continue, deepen and broaden,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. — Reuters

