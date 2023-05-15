Mikati meets with French and Italian Ambassadors, discusses prison crisis with Moussa and Arab Fund loan with Habib

NNA – The Grand Serail witnessed a series of meetings on Monday, which started with an audience between premiere Mikati and French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, who said on emerging: quot;Wersquo;ve discussed the overall situation and developments on the Lebanese scene.rdquo;nbsp;

The Prime Minister then received Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Nicoletta Bombardieri, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation, as well as bilateral relations between both countries.

Mikati later met with head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, MP Michel Moussa, who said after the meeting: ldquo;Prisons in Lebanon are suffering from a very big crisis, and the main problem is overcrowding, and the social crisis that affected nutrition and medical care.rdquo;nbsp;

The Prime Minister the welcomed the Chairman of the Housing Bank Board of Directors, Antoine Habib, with whom he followed up on the bank#39;s projects.nbsp;

On emerging, Habib affirmed that the Arab Fund loan of approximately 50 million Kuwaiti dinars mdash; equivalent to about USD 165 million mdash; ldquo;still exists and will be paid in three stages.rdquo;

ldquo;The value of the loan that will be given to borrowers is USD 40 thousand for individuals with limited income and USD 50 thousand for individuals with middle income,rdquo; Habib added.nbsp;

