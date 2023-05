NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, welcomed at his ministry office on Monday, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, accompanied by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Beirut Director Margo El Helou, nbsp;and UNIC Beirut Deputy Head Cynthia Khoury.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current developments.

