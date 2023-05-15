Missing mom Suzanne Morphew’s daughters and husband Barry break their silence

Barry Morphew, 55, was charged in May 2021 with the murder of his wife Suzanne

He and his daughters Mallory and Macy have now spoken out about the ordeal

Barry Morphew, 55, was charged in May 2021 with the murder of his wife Suzanne, who disappeared while on a bike ride in Salida on Mother’s Day 2020. Her body was never found.

Last year, prosecutors dropped all charges against Morphew after a judge sanctioned the district attorney’s office for discovery violations.

Now he and his daughters have spoken about the ordeal.

Barry Morphew sits with his daughters Mallory (right) and Macy (left) as they break their silence after their mother disappeared and murder charges were dropped against the father

When asked how the ordeal left them, daughters Mallory and Macy told ABC: ‘Very very sad. Very confusing.

“So traumatic. Literally our worst nightmare.

When asked if he had anything to do with his wife’s disappearance, Barry replied, “Absolutely not.” It is very hurtful to lose reputation and integrity.

When asked if they had ever asked if their father was not innocent, Mallory and Macy replied, “I never had the slightest doubt.”

‘Not one.’

Speaking of prosecutors, Barry continued: “They are wrong. They have tunnel vision. They looked at one person and they have too much pride to say they are wrong and look away.

Asked about Suzanne, he said: “We had a wonderful life, a wonderful marriage. She was so loving and generous, and such a good mother. I know that she had been undergoing chemotherapy for a few years before her disappearance.

“She was really having trouble with the chemotherapy and the drugs.

“I know she was going through some tough times and made some bad decisions.”

Barry said his heart was “broken” when he found out his wife was having an affair.

He said, “My heart was broken. My heart was broken. I do not believe it.

Morphew was arrested in May 2021, a year after Suzanne disappeared, and charged with her murder – although police have not found a body

Barry Morphew arrives at court in Salida, CO for a hearing ahead of his murder trial. Barry was flanked by his daughters Macy (all black) and Malorie as he walked into court

When asked what the hardest part was, her daughter simply replied, “Not having mommy.”

It comes after Morphew filed a $15 million federal civil rights lawsuit against more than 20 prosecutors and law enforcement officials for “irreparably” tarnishing its “name and reputation” with a “conspiracy intended to violate his state and federal constitutional rights”.

The 185-page complaint alleges that authorities conspired to wrongfully arrest Morphew, fabricated evidence, concealed exculpatory evidence and conducted a reckless investigation, which led to Morphew being wrongfully prosecuted.

“By reason of the conduct of the defendants, Barry was charged, arrested and prosecuted, and his property seized, for a crime he did not commit,” the lawsuit states.

“Because of the defendants’ conduct, Barry spent five months in jail, approximately 6 more months wearing a GPS ankle monitor with severe movement restrictions, and nearly a year defending himself against criminal charges. To this day Barry’s property remains in the possession of SDCC.’

The lawsuit claims that “Morphew’s name and reputation have been irreparably tarnished in Colorado and throughout the country.”

Those named in the lawsuit include Chaffee County, the Sheriff’s Office and Board of Commissioners, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and her staff, and agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and FBI.