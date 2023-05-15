Bou Habib discusses Arab Summit preparations with Ambassador Bukhari, Seventh Brussels Conference with UN’s Wronecka

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Monday met with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, with whom he discussed preparations for the Arab Summit, as well as the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Minister Bou Habib also met with a delegation of the families of Lebanese detainees in the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari.

Discussions reportedly touched on the efforts exerted to resolve the issue of the detainees, noting that the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Security are continuing in an effort to resolve this issue.

Bou Habib also received United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with discussions touching on preparations for the Seventh Brussels Conference to be held next month, as well as on the Saudi-Iranian agreement and its repercussions on the regional countries, in addition to regional affairs.

