My family of 4 has cruised around the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Islands — and it’s surprisingly affordable

My family loves going on cruises, and they offer a great value compared to other vacations.

We can spend a week on a cruise for under $3,000 and visit several countries.

In terms of how much value we get out of our travel, we have a hard time finding anything better.

Cruising can sometimes get a bad rap, and it’s not uncommon to see travelers complain about things like cramped cruise cabins or boring old buffets. However, there’s a reason cruises are one of the most repeated types of trips. Cruise Lines International Association says that 85% of travelers who have cruised once will cruise again, and this figure is 6% higher than before the pandemic.

Why is cruising so popular? Based on my personal experiences with cruising, I believe several factors come into play. First, cruising is just fun, and it’s a lot more dynamic than a hotel or resort stay where you stay in one place for an entire trip. The way I see it, cruise ships are floating cities of fun that offer activities and people-watching for everyone in your crew.

Also, cruising can be very affordable compared to other travel options, and it’s also an “all-in” vacation where you can know what you’ll pay (for the most part) upfront when you book your trip. Other than all-inclusive resorts, there are few vacation types that don’t have the potential to leave you with a big bill in the end.

If you want to make trip planning and budgeting a breeze, you can book a cruise with a drink package and internet access, add in some excursions, factor in cruise ship tips and gratuities, and have your entire cruise paid for before you even get there. Plus, a range of cruise ports are dotted around the US, so you may be able to drive to your cruise to avoid the cost of airfare.

Cruising can be very affordable

While my family has done a few cruises with Carnival and Princess, we almost exclusively sail with MSC Cruises — a Europe-based cruise line that offers itineraries from North America. MSC Cruises has a loyalty program that automatically gives you at least 5% off cruises you book with your membership, and we love their family-friendly ships and all the food options they offer on board. We’ve cruised with MSC in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Greek Islands, and Norway.

You have to consider the cost of a cruise and all that’s included to see if it’s a good deal. For my family of four, I found that I could book a seven-night cruise for my family of four out of Miami for well under $3,000. That price includes free drinks and wifi and an ocean view cabin, as well as taxes, port fees, and gratuities. My family has stayed in an inside cabin in the past, but the ocean view cabin comes with slightly more space.

So if you’re sticking to a budget, you can plan ahead for a cruise so you know what you’re getting into in terms of cost. But what really matters is what you actually get for your investment.

What you get with a cruise

The true value of a cruise comes in what you actually receive for your investment, and that extends far beyond spending a week on a party boat. First off, your cruise acts as your floating hotel for your entire trip, and you get all the hotel amenities and services you would expect, from turn-down service to room cleaning and fresh towels in your cabin every day.

Cruises also include all your meals and snacks, although you can pay extra for specialty dining if you want to. My family rarely does, as we find the buffets and main dining room well up to our standards. We eat vegetarian, and our kids love having a lot of options, so this has worked well for us so far. As a side note, MSC Cruises has some of the best pizza I have ever had!

What else comes automatically with a cruise? Of course, you get transportation to all the places listed in your itinerary — the Miami cruise I considered visits several countries. The cruise I considered comes with internet access and drinks, though that’s one optional way to save some money.

Finally, cruising provides entertainment around the clock. My kids love cruise ships for their on board pools and waterparks, their endless live music options and the fact there are so many places to shop and walk around. They used to love going to the kid’s club on ships when they were younger as well, which is another major benefit. Most cruise lines include supervised childcare during specific hours for families sailing on board.

$3,000 is a lot of money, but when you add up the cost of food, drinks, entertainment, and visits to several different countries, it’s a lot of bang for your buck.

