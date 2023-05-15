Berri meets Asian Football Confederation president, meets former minister Fattoush, Lebanon’s Ambassador to Paraguay

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, accompanied by the Vice President of the Asian Football Confederation, President of the Lebanese Football Association, Hashem Haidar, Secretary General of the Asian Federation Datuk Seri Windsor John, and Deputy Secretary General Waheed Kordani, in the presence of the Secretary General of the Lebanese Football Federation Jihad Al-Shahaf.

The AFC President briefed Speaker Berri on the atmosphere of his visit to Lebanon and the cooperation program with the Lebanese Football Association.

Speaker Berri later received former Minister Nicholas Fattoush, with whom he discussed the current general situation.

Berri also received Lebanese Ambassador to Paraguay, Hassan Hijazi, with an accompanying delegation.

