Trump’s advisor showed him a tweet from AOC to fire him up during the commercial break of CNN’s town hall: report

President Donald Trump uses his cellphone during a roundtable discussion at the White House in in Washington DC, on June 18, 2020.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump’s advisor reportedly showed him an AOC tweet during the CNN town hall to fire him up.

AOC’s tweet blasted CNN for having lost “total control” of the event, Axios reported.

Trump was reportedly also shown a Lincoln Project tweet calling the event a “Trump 2024 fundraiser.”

To keep Donald Trump fired up and on the offensive during his CNN town hall appearance last week, the former president’s advisor showed him a tweet from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that criticized the event, Axios reported, citing a Trump confidant.

Axios reported that Trump advisor Jason Miller showed Trump Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet during the first commercial break of the night.

In the tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said CNN had “lost total control” of the town hall and was being “manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.”

“The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

In another tweet, AOC said: “This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence.”

Axios reported that Trump was also shown a tweet from The Lincoln Project calling the town hall “a CNN sponsored Trump 2024 fundraiser.”

Read the original article on Business Insider