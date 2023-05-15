Mon. May 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    On 75th anniversary of the Nakba, Syria renews its support for the struggle of the Palestinian people

    By

    May 15, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Syria renewed its support for the struggle of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to restore and establish their independent state and its capital is Jerusalem.

    Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on its official account on Twitter on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of al-Nakba of the Palestinian people, Syria salutes the steadfastness of the resistant Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli killing and terrorism, of which the steadfastness of the people of Gaza has not and will not be the last recently.

    The Ministry added that Syria calls on the international community and countries that support this occupying entity to assume their responsibilities in condemning and stopping the practices of the Israeli occupation and its criminal attacks on innocent Palestinian citizens, including women, children and the elderly, and holding the perpetrators accountable. — SANA News Agency

