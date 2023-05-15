Makary discusses media situation with German Press Agency delegation, Spanish News Agency correspondent

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday received at his ministry office, a delegation from the German Press Agency (DPA), which included the Agencyrsquo;s correspondents Amira Rajab and Wedad Hamza, in the presence of Head of the Ministryrsquo;s Foreign Press Center, Mohamad Malli.

Caretaker Minister Makary also received in his office, Spanish News Agency (EFE) Correspondent, Noemi Dominguez, in the presence of Malli.

Discussions touched onnbsp;the current media situation.

